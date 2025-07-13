Haryana's Nuh on high alert ahead of Brij Mandal Yatra, internet, bulk SMS services suspended for 24 hours Haryana’s Nuh district has been placed on high alert and mobile internet services suspended for 24 hours ahead of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The suspension, ordered by the Home Department under telecom suspension rules, aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

New Delhi:

The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours, from 6 PM on Sunday (July 13) to 6 PM on Monday (July 14, 2025), ahead of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a religious procession that had sparked violence in the region last year. The move is part of a broader set of preventive measures aimed at maintaining public order and preventing the spread of misinformation.

The official order, issued by Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, cites potential threats to public safety due to inflammatory content and rumours circulating through social media and messaging platforms. The order, issued under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, applies to all telecom operators in the district.

Tensions ahead of Yatra amid heavy security deployment

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra is a religious procession associated with Hindu beliefs linked to Lord Krishna and the Brij region. However, the event turned violent last year, leading to stone-pelting, arson, injuries to civilians and police, and subsequent arrests and demolitions in Nuh.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has placed Nuh on high alert, deploying additional police forces, commando units, mounted patrols, and drones to monitor sensitive areas and prevent any flare-ups during this year’s yatra. Neighboring districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal have also been put on alert, given that last year’s violence had spread beyond Nuh.

Internet and SMS blackout in effect

As per the official order, the suspension covers mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS, and dongle services within the district. However, voice calls, banking SMS, mobile recharge messages, and broadband/leased-line internet for domestic and corporate use have been exempted to ensure minimal disruption to daily life and financial services.

The government emphasised that the action is a proactive step to curb the mobilisation of mobs through digital platforms and to ensure that rumours or provocative content do not fuel tensions during the religious event. Officials have warned that any violation of the order will lead to strict legal action under applicable laws.