No foreign trips, fewer convoys, EV push: Haryana's mega austerity push amid global energy concerns

Chandigarh:

Against the backdrop of escalating global energy challenges, including the Russia–Ukraine conflict and rising tensions in West Asia, the Haryana Government has unveiled a comprehensive resource conservation and energy-efficiency campaign aimed at reducing public expenditure, conserving fuel and promoting sustainable governance.

In a major policy push, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has issued a series of stringent directives that will remain in force until September 2026, marking one of the state's most ambitious resource-saving initiatives in recent years.

Ban on foreign travel

Under the new measures, official foreign travel by government employees and officers has been suspended, with exemptions granted only for essential medical cases. The government has also prohibited rallies, roadshows, and vehicle processions that involve significant fuel consumption.

To reduce operational costs and improve efficiency, at least 50 percent of official meetings will now be conducted through video conferencing. Departments have been instructed to cut petroleum-related expenditure by 20 per cent, while the use of government vehicles must be reduced by 10 per cent.

Ban on non-EV purchase

In another significant move, the purchase of non-electric government vehicles has been completely banned. The state will simultaneously accelerate the expansion of its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, reinforcing Haryana’s transition toward cleaner mobility.

The directives further mandate a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in VVIP convoys, while expenditure on government functions, seminars, conferences and official banquets will be substantially curtailed.

AC temperatures fixed at government offices

To strengthen energy conservation across public institutions, all government offices and establishments have been ordered to maintain air-conditioning temperatures between 24°C and 26°C and switch off unnecessary lighting and electrical equipment.

The government is also encouraging departments and employees to adopt work-from-home arrangements, car-pooling practices, and greater use of public transportation wherever feasible.

To ensure effective implementation and accountability, a dedicated monitoring portal will be developed to track fuel consumption and energy-saving performance across departments.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has issued strict instructions in this regard.

Officials say the initiative is designed not only to achieve immediate savings in fuel and energy consumption but also to promote long-term sustainability, fiscal prudence, and environmentally responsible governance across the state.

ALSO READ: Virtual hearings twice a week, WFH, carpooling for judges: Supreme Court adopts energy-saving measures