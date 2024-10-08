Narnaund Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Captain Abhimanyu trails in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narnaund Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Narnaund Election Result 2024 Live: The vote counting for the Narnaund Assembly constituency began at 8 am. BJP's Captain Abhimanyu is trailing from the seat. The Narnaund Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 49 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Narnaund is an assembly constituency located in the Hisar district of Haryana. It is part of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency.

Narnaund is predominantly rural, with a significant portion of its economy dependent on agriculture. The constituency consists of a mix of Jat, Dalit, and other communities, with Jats being politically influential.

Narnaund Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, Congress party's Jassi Petwar, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Umed Singh Lohan, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Ranbir Singh Lohan and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Yogesh Gautam are the main candidates in the Narnaund Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Narnaund Assembly Election 2024: Key contest

While the elections in Haryana and accordingly in Narnaund are multipolar, the main contest is between the BJP, Congress and the JJP. BJP has fielded Captain Abhimanyu, who won the seat in 2014. He lost the election in 2019, but the party has again expressed faith in him. Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to Jassi Petwar who contested the 2019 election on INLD ticket.

Narnaund Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Ram Kumar Gautam won the seat with a margin of 12,029 votes (7.84%). He was polled 73,435 votes with a vote share of 47.89%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who got 61,406 votes (40.04%). Congress candidate Baljeet Sihag stood third with 8,245 votes (5.38%), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Jassi Petwar was in the fourth position with just 4,599 votes (3%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,53,344 (77.31%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Captain Abhimanyu won the seat. He was polled 53,770 votes with a vote share of 34.85%. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Raj Singh Mor got 48,009 votes (31.12%) and was the runner-up. Captain Abhimanyu defeated Mor by a margin of 5,761 votes (3.74%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,54,278 (82.69%). Independent candidate Ram Kumar Gautam came in third with 34,756 votes (22.53%), and Congress candidate Rajbir Sandhu was in the fourth position with 11,213 votes (7.27%).