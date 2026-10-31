'Muslims are stakeholders in this nation, our ancestors made sacrifices for freedom': Jamiat chief Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday raised concerns over the condition of minorities, particularly Muslims, in the country, alleging that attempts were being made to undermine India's democratic values, constitutional principles and rule of law.

Madani was addressing the second day of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Majlis-e-Muntazima convention in Nuh, in Haryana. Speaking on a range of issues, he said an atmosphere of hatred had been created in the country, putting the constitutional rights of minorities, Dalits and Muslims at risk.

"We have gathered at a critical time when attempts are being made to change the democratic spirit of our country and its Constitution and erase its very essence. An atmosphere of hatred has been created in the country in which not only the constitutional rights of minorities, Dalits and Muslims are being targeted, but the rule of law and the system of justice are also being undermined," Madani said.

'Muslims are stakeholders, not tenants in this country'

Speaking from the land of Mewat, Madani said his message was for all citizens of the country, asserting that Muslims had an equal claim to India and its future. He recalled the Partition and said Muslims had rejected the two-nation theory and chosen to remain in India.

"Our graves in this soil stand as witnesses to the sacrifices we made for the freedom of this country. We have given everything to secure India's independence," he said.

Madani alleged that attempts were being made to portray Muslims as second-class citizens and said those involved in such efforts were betraying the Constitution, democracy and the country's freedom.

He also questioned the ideological and constitutional direction in which India was heading, raising concerns over the treatment of minorities, marginalised communities, Dalits and Muslims.

"Our elders made sacrifices for this country. We are not tenants here but stakeholders. We are not here because of the favour of any political party. This is our country," he said.

Raising a question over the treatment of Muslims, Madani added, "I want to ask with full awareness: Has being a Muslim in this country become a crime?"

'Some have started treating bulldozers as justice'

Madani also criticised the use of bulldozers in demolition drives, alleging that some people had begun treating such action as a form of justice.

"We must not forget that our country has already witnessed Partition. Some people have started considering the bulldozer itself as justice. A bulldozer does not merely run over houses made of bricks and cement; it runs over justice," he said.

He further alleged that an atmosphere of fear was being created by portraying the majority community, comprising nearly 100 crore people, as being under threat.

Madani claimed that governments were using such narratives for electoral gains and accused political parties of exploiting divisions in society for votes.

Also Read:

Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani opposes Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, cites constitutional concerns