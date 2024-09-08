Meham Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meham Assembly Election 2024

Meham Assembly Election 2024: The Meham constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 60 of the Haryana Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). There are 73 general seats, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. Meham is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Rohtak district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. Independent candidate Balraj Kundu won the Meham constituency in 2019. In 2014, Anand Singh Dangi registered his third consecutive win in the seat. He won the constituency in assembly elections 2005, 2009 and 2014. However, he won the seat for the first time in 1991. The seat was also represented by Haryana stalwart Devi Lal from 1982 to 1987.

Meham Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,84,110 voters in the Meham constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,00,703 voters were male and 83,406 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 940 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Meham in 2019 was 2,296 (2205 were men and only 91 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Meham constituency was 1,66,933. Out of this, 90,697 voters were male and 74,432 were female. There were only 107 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Meham in 2014 was 1,804 (1,237 were men and 567 were women).

Meham Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Meham constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Meham Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Meham will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Meham Haryana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP fielded party leader and a former captain of the Indian kabaddi team, Deepak Hooda from the Meham Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Meham Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Meham Assembly Elections, an Independent candidate Balraj Kundu won the seat with a margin of 12,047 votes (8.62%). He was polled 49,418 votes with a vote share of 35.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Anand Singh Dangi, who got 37,371 votes (26.76%). Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shamsher Kharkara stood third with 36,106 votes (25.86%) votes making the poll battle a triangular. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Anil Kumar Bintu was in the fourth position with just 8,895 votes (6.37%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anand Singh Dangi won the seat. He was polled 50,728 votes with a vote share of 37.57%. BJP candidate Shamsher Kharkara got 41,071 votes (30.41%) and was the runner-up. Dangi defeated Kharkara by a margin of 9,657 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,35,040. INLD candidate Satis Dass came in third with 32,020 votes (23.71 %).

Meham Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Balraj Kundu (Independent)

2014: Anand Singh Dangi (Congress)

2009: Anand Singh Dangi (Congress)

2005: Anand Singh Dangi (Congress)

2000: Balbir Singh (INDL)

1996: Balbir Singh (Samata Party)

1991: Anand Singh Dangi (Congress)

1987: Devi Lal (LKD)

1982: Devi Lal (LKD)

Meham Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections was 1,35,040 or 80.89% in the Meham Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2009, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly seat was 1,17,056, or 77.77%.