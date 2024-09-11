Mahendragarh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahendragarh Assembly Election 2024

Mahendragarh Assembly Election 2024: The Mahendragarh Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 69 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties on the seat. The BJP’s Ram Bilash Sharma and Congress’ Rao Dan Singh won the seat in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Mahendragarh Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission, in 2014, there were 1,72,693 electors, out of whom 92,141 were male and 80,552 were female. 2,401 were service electors. There were 1,39,805 voters in the constituency. 80.96 per cent people had polled their votes. There were 1,39,166 valid votes polled, out of which 1,38,602 were on the EVM, and 564 were through postal ballots.

In 2019, there were 1,95,655 electors in 2019, out of whom there were 1,05,049 male and 90,606 female. The total number of voters in the constituency was 1,43,874, out of which 73,806 were male and 68,329 were female. The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 73.53 per cent. There were 1,42,942 valid votes polled, of which 1,41,744 were on EVM and 1,198 were on postal ballots.

MahendragarhLegislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Mahendragarh constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Jhajjar, Hisar and others.

Mahendragarh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Mahendragarh will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Mahendragarh Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Rao Dan Singh once again while the other parties are yet to declare their candidates for the seat.

Mahendragarh Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, BJP's Ram Bilash Sharma won the election, defeating Congress' Dan Singh Rao by a margin of 34,491 votes. The BJP candidate got 83,724 votes while the Congress candidate received 49,233 votes.

In 2019, Congress’ Rao Dan Singh won the seat, defeating BJP’s Ram Bilas Sharma by a margin of 10,220 votes. The BJP leader was polled 36,258 votes while the Congress candidate got 46,478 votes.

Mahendragarh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Hari Singh (Independent)

1968: Hari Singh (Vishal Haryana Party)

1972: Nehal Singh (Congress)

1977: Dalip Singh (Vishal Haryana Party)

1982: Ram Bilas Sharma (BJP)

1987: Ram Bilas Sharma (BJP)

1991: Ram Bilas Sharma (BJP)

1996: Ram Bilas Sharma (BJP)

2000: Rao Dan Singh (Congress)

2005: Rao Dan Singh (Congress)

2009: Rao Dan Singh (Congress)

2014: Ram Bilas Sharma (BJP)

2019: Rao Dan Singh (Congress)

Mahendragarh Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 73.53 per cent and 80.96 per cent people had polled their votes in 2014.