Image Source : INDIA TV Gokul Setia, close aide of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Goldie Brar, joins Congress

In what could lead to an embarrassment for Congress, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Goldie Brar's close aide Gokul Setia on Tuesday joined Congress raising many eyebrows. The Congress' Central Election Committee has finalised the names of 34 candidates for the assembly polls in Haryana. The Election Commission has deferred the Haryana assembly poll date to October 5 from October 1, saying the decision was taken keeping in mind a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community. The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will be held on October 8, the poll body said. Image Source : INDIA TVThe old pic which has now surfaced

Gokul Setia, while speaking with India TV, accepted that his photo with gangster Goldy Brar is not a doctored one and is about 10 years old. Interestingly, Gokul Setia has got a security cover due to his association with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Setia had received death threats from the Bambiha gang. In such a situation, questions are being raised on Gokul Setia's entry into Congress. Setia said, "I have been provided security only after the threat received from Bambiha gang. I received threats after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. I also filed an FIR. I still have security permitted by the High Court."

Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Recently, firing was done at the residence of famous Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi gang also took responsibility for this incident, which is being investigated by the Canadian police.