Last video of Navy officer Vinay Narwal with wife before he was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam surfaces Pahalgam attack: Navy officer Vinay Narwal had joined Indian Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment.

Karnal:

The last video of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, has surfaced on social media on Wednesday. In the video, Narwal, who was recently married and was on leave, was seen enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir with his wife.

Earlier in the day, defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Narwal had joined Indian Navy just two years ago

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

The mortal remains of Vinay Narwal were brought to his residence in Karnal for the last rites on Wednesday. A huge crowd gathered at his residence to pay their respects and catch a final glimpse of the officer. Haryana MLA Jagmohan Anand visited the bereaved family in Karnal to offer condolences and express solidarity.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal in Delhi before his mortal remains were sent to his hometown in Karnal.

Widow of deceased naval officer bid emotional farewell

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

In a heart-wrenching scene marked by silence and salutes, the widow of the deceased naval officer stood inconsolable at the funeral ceremony held in honour of her husband.

The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and dignitaries, all of whom paid their respects to the brave soul.