Karnal Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Jagmohan Anand leads in early trends

Karnal Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Vote counting for the Karnal assembly began at 8 am. With the start,BJP's Jagmohan Anad is leading the seat. Karnal Assembly constituency is one of the 90 Assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 21 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for any categories including, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of the Karnal district and is one of the nine constituencies that make up the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Haryana Lokhit Party, and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency.

Karnal Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jagmohan Anand, Congress's Sumita Virk, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Surjeet Singh, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sunil Bindal, and Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Jetender Royal are the main candidates in the Karnal Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana. The JJP is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in the state, while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Karnal Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar retained his seat after garnering 79,906 votes. He defeated Congress' Tarlochan Singh by a huge margin of 45,188 votes. Singh polled 34,718 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar won the constituency and polled 82,485 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Jai Parkash Gupta Karnal by a huge margin of 63,773 votes, while Gupta polled merely 18,712 votes.

Haryana Assembly Elections

All 90 seats of Haryana went to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes is taking place today (October 8), along with those of Jammu and Kashmir polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 31 seats in the 90-seated Assembly.