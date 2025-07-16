INLD chief Abhay Chautala gets death threat via WhatsApp, son files complaint with Chandigarh police INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala has received a death threat through a WhatsApp voice message sent to his son, Karan Chautala. The message warned Abhay to "stay out of their way" or face consequences similar to slain INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee.

Chandigarh:

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala has received a death threat through a voice message sent to his son, Karan Chautala, warning that he should "stay out of their way" or face consequences similar to slain party leader Nafe Singh Rathee. Karan lodged a formal complaint with Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, urging immediate action to ensure the family’s safety.

Speaking to reporters, Karan Chautala said he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number around 11 pm on Tuesday, which was immediately disconnected. Soon after, he received a threatening voice note from a foreign number in which the caller used abusive language against his father and warned that Abhay Chautala would meet the same fate as "the pradhan", a likely reference to INLD's state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee, who was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in February this year.

Karan further stated that a message from the same number was also sent to Abhay Chautala’s private secretary, describing it as a “final warning.” He reminded that his father had received a similar threat in July 2023, after which Haryana Police registered a case and Y-category security was granted.

‘Won’t be intimidated into silence’

Expressing concern for his family’s safety, Karan said, “Our party president was killed and the culprits are still at large. My father has been vocal about issues like drug abuse and the deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana. We suspect that those uncomfortable with our stance could be behind this.” Despite the threats, Karan said they will not back down. “These threats will not deter us. We will continue to raise issues that matter to the people,” he said.

‘Haryana cannot become a gangster state’

INLD MLA Arjun Chautala echoed similar concerns, saying, “We cannot allow this state to become a gangster state. Everyone knows the law and order situation here. We won’t stay silent. We will keep raising our voice for the people.”

Abhay Chautala, the younger son of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, was on his “Parivartan Padyatra” when he first received a threat call in July 2023. That case remains under investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)