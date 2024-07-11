INLD-BSP to jointly contest upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, announces Abhay Chautala

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Abhay Chautala

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday announced that it has decided to again join hands with its former ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Haryana Assembly polls scheduled later this year. As per the arrangement, out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for the third time in a row.

Addressing a joint press conference with the BSP at Nayagaon on the outskirts of Chandigarh, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said this alliance is not based on any selfish interests, but has been formed keeping in mind people's feelings. Chautala said, "Today the sentiment of the common man is that the BJP, which has been looting this state for 10 years, should be removed from power and the Congress party should be kept away from power..."

"We will bring together people who have formed their own political parties in Haryana, who are against both the BJP and the Congress, and we will form a front in which people's trust will increase and in the coming times a coalition government will be formed in this state," he added.

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said recently BSP supremo Mayawati and Chautala had held a detailed meeting regarding firming up of the alliance. "In that meeting, it had been decided that out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest on 37 seats," he said. In February 2019, the BSP had called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with the INLD, which was then Haryana's main opposition outfit. The development at that time had come amid a feud in the Chautala family.