Hisar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Hisar Assembly Election 2024: The Hisar Assembly constituency is one of the constituencies of Haryana. It is the constituency number 52 of Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The BJP and Congress are the main parties in the seat. BJP’s Kamal Gupta won the election both in 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections.

Hisar Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission, in 2014, there were 1,55,670 electors, out of whom 82,726 were male and 72,944 were female. 230 were service electors. There were 1,09,068 voters in the constituency. 70.06 per cent people had polled their votes. There were 1,08,604 valid votes polled, out of which 1,08,368 were on the EVM, and 236 were through postal ballots.

In 2019, there were 1,65,025 electors in 2019, out of whom there were 87,241 male and 77,782 female. The total number of voters in the constituency was 98,692, out of which 53,846 were male and 44,559 were female. The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 59.8 per cent. There were 97,054 valid votes polled, of which 96885 were on EVM and 169 were on postal ballots.

Hisar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Hisar constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in single-phased Assembly polls on October 5, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Chandigarh, Jhajjar and others.

Hisar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Hisar will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, it was scheduled to be announced on October 4, however, the ECI revised the date for the polls in Haryana along with the date for the declaration of results.

Hisar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Congress has fielded sitting MLA Kamal Gupta from the constituency and the other parties are yet to declare their candidates on the seat.

Hisar Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, BJP's Kamal Gupta won the election, defeating Congress' Savitri Jindal by a margin of 13646 votes. The BJP candidate got 42285 votes while the Congress candidate received 28639 votes.

In 2019, BJP's Kamal Gupta won the seat, defeating Congress' Niwas Rara by a margin of 15832 votes. The BJP leader was polled 49675 votes while the Congress candidate got 33843 votes.

Hisar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: S Lata (Congress)

1968: Balwant Rai Tayal (Bharatiya Kranti Dal)

1972: Gulab Singh Dhiman (Congress)

1977: Balwant Rai Tayal (Janata Party)

1982: Om Prakash Mahajan (Independent)

1987: Hari Singh Saini (Lokdal)

1991: Om Prakash Jindal (Haryana Vikas Party)

1996: Om Prakash Mahajan (Independent)

2000: Om Prakash Jindal (Congress)

2005: Om Prakash Jindal (Congress)

2009: Savitri Jindal (Congress)

2014: Kamal Gupta (BJP)

2019: Kamal Gupta (BJP)

Hisar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2019

The voter turnout in the constituency in 2019 was 59.8 per cent and 70.06 per cent people had polled their votes in 2014.