Himani Narwal murder: Video of accused dragging bag stuffed with Congress worker’s body surfaces The accused Sachin, supposedly a friend of Narwal, was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly strangling her with a wired mobile charger after a fight at her home in Rohtak and later dumping her body in the suitcase.

Days after a woman Congress worker, Himani Narwal, was killed and her body dumped inside a suitcase, a CCTV video has emerged that shows the accused dragging the luggage on an empty road. In the footage the man is seen wearing a face mask and pulling a black luggage on February 28. Narewal’s body was found stuffed in the trolley bag near a bus stand in Haryana’s Rohtak on Saturday.

The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up and four teams of Rohtak Police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said on Sunday.

"There was a monetary issue between the two, but what it was, all this has to be verified first. We cannot say this was the reason (for the murder). The accused has said there was a fight between the two, and during an exchange of words, he strangled her. After strangling her, Sachin took her jewellery and laptop and rode her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items in his shop," Additional DGP K K Rao told reporters.

Want capital punishment: Victim’s family

Congress leader and party MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Himani was a "very good and active" worker of the party. She used to participate in various programmes and she had also participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Batra added. "Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.

The family of Narwal on Sunday refused to cremate her body until the killers were arrested with her mother Savita demanding capital punishment for the accused. "I want capital punishment for killers of my daughter," Savita told PTI Videos in Rohtak.

When asked if the family knows the suspect nabbed in the case, Savita said, "I have heard his name, but don't know him face to face. During party meetings, many used to meet her (Himani) and me too. Party workers, her friends many used to meet. My daughter was associated with the party for ten years.