Singer Rocky Mittal joins Congress, says 'was jailed by BJP'

Haryanvi singer-composer Jai Bhagwan Mittal, popularly known as Rocky Mittal, joined the Congress in Kaithal on Tuesday, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. Mittal, a former BJP member and chairman of Haryana's special publicity cell, alleged mistreatment by the BJP, leading to his decision to switch parties.

Allegations against BJP

Mittal claimed that despite composing over 200 songs for the BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party ignored his contributions and falsely implicated him in cases over the last four years. He stated, "They put me in jail for my work."

Reflecting on past actions

Mittal regretted his past songs targeting Congress leaders, admitting that his language may have been unjust. In his new political alignment, he performed a song titled "Mujhe maaf karna Rahul mere bhai," reflecting his change of heart. Surjewala shared the performance on social media.

Legal troubles

Mittal's grievances with the BJP date back to his arrest on March 13, 2021, for a 2015 incident where he allegedly assaulted a judge during a protest in Kaithal. He was jailed but later released on bail. This incident contributed to his growing dissatisfaction with the party, culminating in his decision to join Congress.

