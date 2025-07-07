Haryana: Woman gang-raped in empty train, loses leg after being thrown onto tracks in Panipat The woman said later she was taken to Sonepat, where the accused threw her on the rail tracks and she lost a leg when a train ran over her.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident reported from Panipat district, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a vacant coach of a stationary train and then thrown onto railway tracks, resulting in her losing a leg when a train ran over it.

Police stated on Monday that the woman's husband had filed a missing person report on June 26, informing them that she had been untraceable since June 24 following an argument. He told police that she had left home before but had always returned on her own.

Meanwhile, the victim told police that she was sitting at a nearby railway station when a man approached her, claiming he had been sent by her husband.

"The woman stated that the man took her to an empty, stationary train coach where he raped her. Later, two more individuals joined him and also raped her," said Srinivas, Station House Officer (SHO) of Quila Police Station.

Visibly traumatised by the ordeal, the woman further recounted that she was subsequently taken to Sonipat, where the accused threw her onto the railway tracks. She lost one of her legs after a train passed over her. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT). District Police and CIA teams are actively probing the case.

"We have registered a Zero FIR for gang rape and have forwarded it to the Panipat Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action," SHO Srinivas added.

Rajesh, Station House Officer of the Government Railway Police in Panipat, confirmed that they received the Zero FIR on Sunday evening and the investigation is underway. A Zero FIR allows an FIR to be registered at any police station, regardless of where the crime occurred.

(PTI inputs)