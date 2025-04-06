Haryana: Viral video shows woman assaulting police officer in Rewari | Watch Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. However, as of now, no official steps have been taken to address the situation. The viral video continues to spread, drawing attention to the disturbing episode in Bawal.

A video of a police officer being publicly assaulted by a woman in Rewari's Bawal has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the woman is seen repeatedly hitting the officer with slaps and kicks as he attempts to escape. The officer, identified as an SPO (Special Police Officer) at the Bawal Police Station, tries to flee from the attack, but the woman relentlessly pursues him through the busy market.

Assault in broad daylight

The incident occurred in front of the Girls College in Bawal, where the police officer was attacked in broad daylight. The video shows the officer trying to evade the woman by seeking refuge inside a car. However, the woman forcibly drags him out of the car and continues her assault. The officer is seen running through the market to escape, with the woman chasing him and slapping him repeatedly during the pursuit. The video has quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread attention.

Altercation triggered by a phone conversation

Reports suggest that the altercation began after a phone conversation between the police officer and the woman. It is alleged that the officer made some remarks to the woman over the phone, which led to the woman confronting him in the market. Once they crossed paths, she immediately began her physical assault on him. The woman, based on her attire, is believed to work as a security guard at a private company.

No formal complaints filed

Despite the violent nature of the incident, neither the police officer nor the woman has filed a formal complaint with the authorities. The video, however, has gone viral and sparked significant debate on social media. Many have criticised both the officer and the woman for their actions, questioning the conduct of law enforcement and public behaviour. As of now, the police have not issued a statement or initiated an official investigation into the incident.

This incident raises serious concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers in public spaces, especially in the face of public altercations. The brazen nature of the attack highlights the need for better support and security for officers, as well as accountability for individuals who engage in such behaviour.