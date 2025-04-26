Haryana: Tragic road accident on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh, six dead, five seriously injured Initial reports indicate that the pickup van, traveling at high speed from Delhi towards Alwar, lost control and crashed into the group of workers.

New Delhi:

In a devastating incident on Saturday morning, six sanitation workers tragically lost their lives, and five others sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup van crashed into them while they were cleaning a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ibrahim Bas village, Firozpur Jhirka, in Nuh district, Haryana.

The accident occurred around 10:00 AM when the group of workers was performing routine maintenance on the high-speed corridor. According to police officials, the pickup van, heading from Delhi towards Alwar, veered out of control and collided violently with the workers. The impact was so intense that six workers died on the spot, while five others were left critically injured.

Driver flees the scene

After the collision, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle at the site of the crash. The police have launched a manhunt to locate the driver and bring him to justice.

"The crash was extremely violent. We are collecting evidence and investigating the incident further," said Ajaib Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Firozpur Jhirka. He confirmed that six women died in the crash, while one of the five injured workers is a man. The injured workers were rushed to Mandi Khera Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their critical injuries.

Victims identified

Initial reports from the police suggest that five of the deceased workers were from Kheri Kalan village, while one hailed from Jhimrawat village. However, formal identification is still ongoing. Police teams are also investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Aman Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Firozpur Jhirka police station, stated, “We are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering all possible evidence to determine the exact sequence of events. All angles are being thoroughly probed.” Singh further confirmed that a formal case will be registered once the identification and preliminary investigations are completed.

Local response and community shock

Following the tragic accident, the accident site was filled with distress as locals rushed to help. Immediate action was taken by residents who contacted the police and assisted in transporting the injured workers to the hospital. Within moments, ambulances, road safety vehicles, and police teams arrived at the scene. The local community was left in shock, with many expressing their sorrow and offering condolences to the families of the deceased.

Concerns over worker safety

This horrific incident has raised concerns about the safety of maintenance workers on high-speed expressways, particularly in high-risk zones. The accident highlights the urgent need for improved protective measures and safety protocols for workers engaged in such dangerous tasks. Many are now calling for better traffic management and safety features on expressways to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Ongoing investigation

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident's cause, with a focus on reconstructing the chain of events leading up to the crash. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to ensure that justice is served. In the meantime, traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been temporarily controlled, and the area around the accident site was cleared for investigation and recovery operations.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities remain committed to bringing those responsible for this devastating incident to justice.