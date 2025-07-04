Haryana to set up India's first Disneyland-style theme park in NCR to boost tourism and economy Haryana is set to develop India's first Disneyland-style theme park in NCR's Manesar, aiming to boost tourism, employment, and infrastructure. CM Saini called it a game-changing project with significant economic and cultural benefits for the state and country.

In a major move to boost tourism and economic development, the Haryana government is planning to set up a Disneyland-style amusement park in the National Capital Region (NCR), near Gurugram. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that 500 acres of land near Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar have been identified for the ambitious project.

The announcement was made following a meeting between CM Saini and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. Highlighting the potential of the project, CM Saini described the proposed Disneyland as a game-changer not just for Haryana, but for the entire country.

"This entertainment hub will bring economic, cultural, and social benefits not only to the state but to the country as a whole," he said. “It will generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, boost infrastructure, and significantly transform the surrounding region.”

The chosen site in Manesar is strategically located along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), offering excellent connectivity from across NCR. The area is also close to major transport routes including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway.

Explaining why Gurugram was selected, CM Saini noted that the city is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies and contributes a significant portion of Haryana’s revenue. Additionally, the upcoming 1,000-acre Global City project in sectors 36 to 37B, designed on a walk-to-work concept, further adds to the region’s development potential.

This will be the first Disneyland-style park in India built in collaboration with a global animation brand. It follows similar plans announced earlier this year by the Maharashtra government for a theme park in Navi Mumbai.

Apart from this landmark project, the Haryana government also plans to expand the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and organise three editions of the Surajkund Mela annually, instead of just one.

With these initiatives, CM Saini emphasised that Haryana is on the path to becoming a prominent tourism hub in India and an attractive destination for international visitors.