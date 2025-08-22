Haryana teacher death: From internet ban, third autopsy to CBI probe | A timeline of Manisha's case On August 21, Manisha's last rites were performed in her native village under heavy police presence. A large gathering from nearby villages attended the cremation. Her younger brother lit the funeral pyre while their father, Sanjay, broke down in grief.

Bhiwani:

The mysterious death of 19-year-old Manisha, a playschool teacher from Haryana's Bhiwani, has triggered widespread public outrage, leading to large-scale protests and demands for justice. The case, initially dismissed by the police as a suicide, has since been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following public pressure.

Timeline of events

Manisha goes missing

On August 11, Manisha left her school to enquire about admission to a nursing college. She did not return home that day. On August 13, her body was discovered in a field in Bhiwani. Initial police reports claimed it was a case of suicide.

Villagers demand justice

Local residents and villagers blocked roads and refused to cremate the body, demanding justice for the victim and her family. They insisted on a CBI probe and a third autopsy at the Delhi AIIMS.

Internet suspension in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri

Amid mounting tension, the administration suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS (except for banking and recharges) and all dongle services (excluding voice calls) in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for two days. This was later extended for another 24 hours before being lifted in the evening after a review.

Multiple post-mortem examinations

The first two autopsies were conducted at Bhiwani Civil Hospital and PGIMS, Rohtak. Dissatisfied with the findings, the family requested a third autopsy, which was conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 20.

CBI probe ordered

Responding to public pressure, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini handed over the investigation to the CBI, saying the state government was serious about the case.

"The state government and police administration are working with full seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for our daughter Manisha from Bhiwani and her family. I myself am continuously monitoring the reports of this case. Based on the family's demand, the Haryana government is going to hand over this case to the CBI for an impartial investigation. Full justice will be ensured in this matter," Saini posted on X.

Cremation amid heavy security

On August 21, Manisha's last rites were performed in her native village under heavy police presence. A large gathering from nearby villages attended the cremation. Her younger brother lit the funeral pyre while their father, Sanjay, broke down in grief.

Opposition slams government

Opposition parties have harshly criticised the BJP-led Haryana government, calling the incident a reflection of a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"The brutal murder of Bhiwani's daughter has brought shame to Haryana. This incident shows that law and order have completely collapsed. The grieving family has refused to accept the body. Imagine how deep their pain must be. This crime not only reveals the savagery of the culprits but also clearly highlights the failure of law and order," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former Haryana CM and Congress leader.