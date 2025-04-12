Haryana: Student tries to sneak girlfriend in suitcase into boys' hostel, 'unzipped' by security | Watch video As per a viral video, a student at OP Jindal University in Haryana tried to sneak a girl into the boys' hostel by stuffing her into a suitcase.

In a shocking and comic incident, a student was caught red-handed while he was trying to sneak a girl into the boys' hostel by hiding her inside a suitcase. The incident went viral as the video was widely circulated, and the internet could not stop laughing.

In the viral video, guards are seen unzipping a large suitcase in which a girl is found sitting. As per the reports and claims, the video was shot by a fellow student.

OP Jindal University viral video

How was the duo 'busted'

The boy was stopped by the security guard as he was entering the hostel with a large suitcase when a squeaky voice came out of the bag. As per the reports, the girl screamed due to a bump on the way, and the guards asked the boy to open the suitcase.

Video went viral

The video of the incident is being widely circulated across platforms like Instagram and X. It is receiving several reactions and comments by the users.

A user said, "These suitcases have multiple uses these days. Anyways, I like the idea. However, I’m past my age to try it."

Another commented, "Happened once in our hostel also."

"Lmao what a couple, they’ll have a story to tell for sure. Warna all you hear about is “ji wo toh unke mummy papa ke saath dekhne aaye aur hum pyaar mein pad gaye. Need more of this please," a user on X wrote.