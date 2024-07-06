Haryana: Three siblings die after portion of roof collapses in Faridabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ VIDEO SCREENGRAB Three siblings die after portion of roof collapses in Haryana's Faridabad.

Haryana: Three siblings were killed in Haryana's Sikri village when their house's eaves collapsed today (July 6) while they were sitting under it. Police said the eaves, commonly called as 'chhajja', was not in good condition and it collapsed after rain in the area.

The owner of the house has been booked, police said, adding that they are trying to catch him. He had given out the house on rent despite the fact that it was in a dilapidated condition, they said.

According to police, the three siblings- Akash (10), Muskaan (8) and Adil (6)- were sitting under the eaves late Friday evening (July 5). There was rain late in the evening in the area due to which the concrete slab collapsed making a loud noise.

Police said people in the area rushed to save the kids but there was a lot of debris. After removing the debris, they took the unconscious children to a nearby hospital where doctors declared all three of them dead.

FIR registered

Dharmendra Kumar, the father of the children, filed a complaint on the matter and an FIR was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station on Saturday, police said. Jumar is a native of Bihar's Sheikhpura.

"An FIR has been registered against the house owner and we are trying to nab him. The bodies will be handed over to the family today after the post-mortem," said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station.

ALSO READ: Haryana government, led by Nayab Singh Saini, transfers 12 IAS officers in administrative reshuffle