Haryana shocker: Son hacks mother to death after she refused to give Rs 20

Nuh (Haryana):

A 56-year-old woman was hacked to death by her son in the Nuh district of Haryana after she allegedly refused to give him Rs 20, police said on Sunday. The shocking incident took place on Saturday in Jaisinghpur village. According to police, the son is a drug addict and has been consuming marijuana and opium for a long time.

After committing the crime, accused Jamshed reportedly spent the entire night in the same house where his mother's dead body was lying, police said. He has since been taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

Murder for Rs 20

According to officials, the incident unfolded when Jamshed asked his mother, Rajiya, for Rs 20 on Saturday night and she refused to give him the money. Angered by this, he hacked his mother with an axe, resulting in her death on the spot.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and Rajiya's body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination. Police said that Rajiya's husband, Mubarak, had passed away just four months earlier.

