Haryana Secretariat gets bomb threat email, building evacuated, searches conducted near CM Saini's residence

In a major security situation, the Haryana civil secretariat building received a bomb email threat on Friday, after which the police, CISF, CID and the bomb squad were deployed as precautionary measures. The nine-floor Secretariat was evacuated on Friday afternoon after the threat email.

Officials said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and police were combing the premises, soon after. The alert of the bomb threat was sounded by the Haryana CID.

Security teams also conducted searches around Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence, neighbouring the secretariat.

"The Haryana civil secretariat has been evacuated. Announcements were made by the CISF and Chandigarh police personnel asking those inside to come out," said Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Udaypal Singh.

CISF deployed at Secretariat building

CISF personnel have been posted around the Haryana civil secretariat for round-the-clock. The bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, ambulance, quick reaction teams and the dog squad reached the secretariat premises in the high security area as soon as police were alerted, officials said.

On May 22, the Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat via email, leading Chandigarh Police to temporarily evacuate the court premises. However, the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

