Om Prakash Chautala dies: Haryana government declares school holiday today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) INLD chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala.

OP Chautala dies: The government of Haryana on Friday (December 20) declared a holiday in all the schools of the state following the demise of INLD chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. The schools will be closed on December 21.

Haryana Govt declares 3-day state mourning

The Haryana government has also declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former CM OP Chautala who passed away on Friday. The INLD leader passed away at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

As per a message from the Haryana government Chief Secretary's Office," The state government has decided to observe three days state mourning in this regard from December 20 to 22".

During this period of state mourning the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state of Haryana on all buildings where it is flown regularly. All state government functions shall stand cancelled and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

The government has decided to accord the state funeral to the departed leader on December 21 at 3:00 pm at Teja Khera farm, Sirsa. Authorities have instructed Sirsa Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Sirsa to supervise all arrangements at Sirsa and Teja Khera. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle."

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recounted Chautala's tenure as CM, while he was Assembly's LoP, referring to him as an 'older brother.'

"When Om Prakash ji was the CM, I was the LoP...We had good relations. He served people...He was still active. It didn't feel that he would leave us so soon...He was a good person and like an older brother to me," Hooda told media.