Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana: Retired Air force personnel becomes victim of digital arrest in Faridabad, duped of Rs 5 lakh

Haryana: Retired Air force personnel becomes victim of digital arrest in Faridabad, duped of Rs 5 lakh

Digital arrest is a type of cyber fraud where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials, intimidating victims through audio or video calls and coercing them into making payments.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Faridabad Updated on: November 27, 2024 12:50 IST
Haryana news, Retired Air force personnel in haryana becomes victim of digital arrest in Faridabad,
Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana: Retired Air force personnel becomes victim of digital arrest in Faridabad.

Haryana: A retired Air Force official from Faridabad was duped of Rs 5 lakh by fraudsters posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who placed him under digital arrest for 55 hours, the police said today (November 27).

The victim, Aditya Kumar Jha (55), a retired sergeant from the Air Force, is currently employed as a clerk at Punjab National Bank (PNB). On October 6, a day after returning from Haryana election duty, Jha received a video call at around 9:50 am from an unknown number while his wife and son were at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.

One of the callers, posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) official, told Jha that his mobile number would be deactivated in two hours because someone had obtained a SIM card using his Aadhaar details in Delhi, and gambling messages were being sent from that number, police said.

Meanwhile, the second fraudster, introducing himself as Vijay Kumar, a DCP from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claimed that arrest warrants had been issued against Jha, further alarming him, they said.

"The caller instructed me to reach the CBI's Delhi office within two hours. When I refused, he told me that a money laundering case involving Rs 6.68 crore had been filed against me, accusing me of being involved in the case along with Nawab Malik," Jha stated in his complaint.

The scammers then demanded Jha's bank account details and placed him under digital arrest warning him not to disconnect the video call, or they would take action against his family, police said.

The fraudsters instructed Jha to transfer a sum of money into a specified bank account under the pretence of an investigation into money laundering. When the transaction failed, they ordered him to visit his bank's home branch in Madhubani, Bihar, police added.

Related Stories
Haryana: Gurugram Cyber Police busts illegal call center, nine arrested

Haryana: Gurugram Cyber Police busts illegal call center, nine arrested

Vinesh Phogat faces criticism as MLA, 'missing posters' in Jhulana go viral

Vinesh Phogat faces criticism as MLA, 'missing posters' in Jhulana go viral

Gurugram to face 12-hour water supply disruption today due to THIS reason | Check affected areas

Gurugram to face 12-hour water supply disruption today due to THIS reason | Check affected areas

Schools to remain close in Gurugram, Faridabad today due to alarming air pollution levels

Schools to remain close in Gurugram, Faridabad today due to alarming air pollution levels

Jha, not disconnecting the call, travelled by train to Bihar where he transferred Rs 5.03 lakh to the account as instructed.

Suspicion arose when a relative of Jha called the same number from which he had received the initial call on October 8, causing the phone to disconnect. The relative then informed Jha's son in Delhi, who travelled to Bihar, took his father back to Faridabad.

The victim then registered an FIR at the Cyber Crime Central Police Station.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations revealed the money had been transferred into several different bank accounts. We are on job and trying to find out the accused, he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement