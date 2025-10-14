Officer probing corruption charges against Y Puran Kumar dies by suicide, calls dead ADGP 'corrupt' Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7 in Chandigarh, claiming mental harassment and caste-based discrimination from his seniors in the police force.

Rohtak:

A Haryana Police officer, investigating corruption allegations against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, allegedly died by suicide in Rohtak today, levelling serious allegations against Kumar, who held the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP). Notably, Kumar himself died by suicide on October 7, leaving behind a note naming 16 senior IAS and IPS officers and alleging that harassment from them had driven him to take the extreme step.

SP Rohtak Surendra Singh Bhoria said, "This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest and hardworking. His body has been found. A Forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out...He was posted in Cyber Cell."

ASI calls Y Puran Kumar 'corrupt'

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, posted in the Cyber Cell in Rohtak, left behind a four-page suicide note and a video message, in which he made serious allegations against Puran Kumar. In his suicide note, the ASI called Kumar a "corrupt officer" and claimed to have "ample evidence" against him.

He alleged that Kumar died by suicide out of fear of arrest and accused him of "hijacking the system by exploiting casteism."

"I am demanding an investigation by sacrificing my life. This corrupt family should not be spared," the ASI wrote in his note.

Y Puran Kumar suicide case

IPS Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In a detailed eight-page final note allegedly written by Kumar, he levelled serious accusations against eight senior IPS officers — including Kapur and Bijarniya — alleging severe caste-based bias, deliberate psychological harassment, public shaming, and systemic abuse.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar — the wife of the deceased — requesting that she hand over her husband's laptop to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Police believe the device could provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The laptop was allegedly used to type the suicide note written by Kumar. The suicide note was saved in the drafts in this laptop, which has so far not been handed over to the SIT by Kumar’s wife.

Chandigarh Police wants to use IPS Puran Kumar's laptop to find out how many people he emailed the suicide note to before taking his own life, at what time the suicide note was emailed to them, and also how long after receiving the email did those individuals open or view it.

