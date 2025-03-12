Haryana Municipal Election: BJP sweeps state, wins 9 out of 10 corporations | Full winners list Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The municipal elections in Haryana were held to select people for different positions, like Mayors, Presidents, and ward members, in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Haryana Municipal Corporations Elections, winning 9 out of 10 mayoral seats. The party showcased significant urban dominance across Haryana, securing wins in Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Ambala, and Sonipat. The only exception was Manesar, where independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav defeated the BJP nominee.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2025: Full list of winners

Gurugram: Raj Rani (BJP) Manesar: Independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav wins Manesar Mayor election Faridabad: Parveen Joshi (BJP) Hisar: Parveen Popli (BJP) Rohtak: Ram Avtar Valmiki (BJP) Karnal: Renu Bala (BJP) Yamunanagar: Suman (BJP) Ambala: Shailja Sachdeva (BJP) wins mayor by-election Sonipat: Rajiv Jain (BJP) Panipat: Konal Saini (BJP)

Elections for the posts of mayor and ward members in the municipal corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Ambala and Sonipat were held earlier this month.

Bypolls for the post of mayor in the municipal corporations of Ambala and Sonipat were also held.