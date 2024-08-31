Haryana: Migrant worker lynched on suspicion of eating beef in Charkhi Dadri district, CM Nayab Saini reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Migrant worker lynched in suspicion of eating beef in Charkhi Dadri district.

Haryana news: At least seven people, who are part of a cow vigilante group, have been arrested for allegedly beating a migrant worker from West Bengal to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicion that he had eaten beef, police said today (August 31).

According to a senior police officer, 26-year-old Sabir Malik was killed on August 27 (Tuesday). Suspecting that the victim had eaten beef, the accused- Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljeet and Sahil- called Malik at a shop under the pretence of selling empty plastic bottles and then beat him, the officer said.

He added that after some people intervened, the accused took Malik to another location and beat him again, leading to his death. Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police added.

CM Saini reacts on migrant worker lynching

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condemned this act and said that such kind of incidents should be stopped and action will be taken against those who are responsible for this matter.

All the five accused have been arrested, they said, adding that two juveniles have also been apprehended in the matter. A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, the police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

