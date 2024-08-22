Haryana: JJP's Jogiram Sihag quits party, another MLA Ramniwas Surjakhera resigns from Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : RAMNIWAS SURJAKHERA (X) Ramniwas Surjakhera

Haryana news: Two more MLAs of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Ramniwas Surjakhera from Narwana and Jogiram Sihag from Barwala have resigned from their posts today (August 22).

However, both these MLAs were angry with the Jannayak Janta Party for a long time and the party also alleged that both of them were involved in anti-party activities.

A total of seven MLAs have resigned so far in JJP.

MLAs quit JJP in Haryana

In a jolt to the JJP ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, four of its MLAs quit the party, sources said on August 17. Anoop Dhanak, Ram Karan Kala, Devender Babli and Ishwar Singh quit the party citing personal reasons, the sources said.

The Election Commission on Friday (August 16) announced that assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results will be declared on October 4.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls. Dhanak, a minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government, was elected from the Uklana constituency in Hisar while Babli had won from the Tohana seat in Fatehabad.

Babli was also a minister in the Khattar government. Singh is the MLA from Guhla-Chika in Kaithal while Kala is the legislator from Shahabad in Kurukshetra.

The JJP joined hands with the BJP after the saffron party failed to win a majority in the 90-member House in the 2019 polls. The alliance came to an end in March after Nayab Singh Saini replaced Khattar as chief minister.