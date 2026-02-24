Haryana IDFC Bank fraud: Entire Rs 556 crore recovered with interest, says CM Saini in Assembly

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the state assembly about the IDFC First Bank irregularity involving government funds. He stated that the state government recovered the entire amount within 24 hours, with Rs 556 crore deposited along with Rs 22 crore in interest.

CM Saini said the incident involved middle- and lower-level employees of a bank branch, and warned that any official found complicit would not be spared.

A high-level committee chaired by the Finance Secretary has been formed to investigate the matter and ensure such a situation does not recur. Saini emphasised that Haryana’s governance has changed, and that the era when financial irregularities could be suppressed is over.

About the fraud case

IDFC First Bank had revealed a serious financial irregularity of Rs 590 crore connected to accounts linked with the Haryana government. The discovery has led the state government to suspend both IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank from handling its official business.

According to the bank, the loss occurred due to collusion between some of its employees and outside parties. The fraud involved forged physical cheques and was confined to one branch in Chandigarh and a specific group of clients. The bank stated that the issue was not caused by a system malfunction or reporting error, but by intentional wrongdoing.

During routine reconciliation, IDFC First Bank identified Rs 490 crore of the discrepancy. A further Rs 100 crore was discovered through additional internal reviews. The bank had filed a police complaint, informed the relevant regulators, and initiated action to recover the lost funds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely following developments linked to the fraud. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday that the central bank is monitoring the situation carefully and believes there is no risk to the wider financial system.

