Haryana govt sets up ATS; Panchkula to serve as headquarters, two police stations notified | Details

Chandigarh:

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced the creation of an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) aimed at strengthening the state’s response to terror-related threats and incidents. According to the Home Department, the new specialised force will have its headquarters in Panchkula.

In addition, two dedicated ATS police stations will be set up—one in Panchkula and another in Gurugram—to improve operational reach and coordination.

Officials said the move is intended to enhance intelligence-led policing and improve preparedness against emerging security challenges across the state.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (u) of section 2 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (Central Act 46 of 2023), the Governor of Haryana hereby declares for the creation of Anti-Terrorism Squad Police Stations at Panchkula and Gurugram to investigate offences related to terrorism for the State of Haryana,” the notification read.

Jurisdictions under Panchkula Police station: Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Kaithal, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal.

Jurisdictions under Gurugram Police station: Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Mahendergarh.

IG-rank officer to head ATS

Earlier in May, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal announced that the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was likely to start operations from June 1 and will be headed by an IG-rank officer. However, the date was extended and the notification was released on June 10.

Singhal said two to three SP-rank officers will also be a part of Haryana ATS.

"For all terror-related cases, this will be a specialised, trained and well-equipped force which will work according to Union Ministry of Home guidelines,” Singhal said.

"We are setting up one ATS police station in Panchkula and another one in Gurugram. They will handle all the terror-related cases. In the past, these cases were dealt with by the state's special task force and district police," he added.

Women commandos to be included in ATS

During his March budget speech, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that ATS will be constituted to deal with and prevent terrorist activities. He said provision will be made to include women commandos as well.



The announcement followed shortly after authorities had uncovered a white-collar terror module in Faridabad last year.

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