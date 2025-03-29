Haryana government to take control of Dhirendra Brahmchari's Aparna Ashram in Gurugram Haryana government is set to take over the management and control of deceased Yoga Guru Dhirendra Brahmchari’s Aparna Ashram Society in Gurugram, given over two-decade-long disputes between the members of the Society.

Haryana Assembly on Friday passed the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Bill, 2025, which provides "for the taking over, in the public interest, for a limited period, for proper and efficient management and control of Aparna Institution situated within the revenue estate of Village Silokhra, district Gurugram". On the last day of the three-week-long Haryana Assembly's budget session, six bills were passed, and one of them was the 'taking-over' bill. However, Congress members raised concerns regarding the bill and called it 'illegal'.

Congress MLA B B Batra said in the House, "This bill cannot be presented in this Assembly, presenting this bill in this House is illegal, it's a fraud on the constitution. It is beyond the jurisdiction of the government".

Swami Dhirendra Brahmachari, a renowned yoga guru, who died in an aeroplane crash in June 1994 incorporated and registered a Society under the name and style Aparna Ashram under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the Registrar of Societies, District South-East, New Delhi, having its registered office at New Delhi.

As per the bill, for the past several years disputes have been going on between the Society and its members and for the last more than two decades these groups have been litigating with each other. These groups are trying to illegally and unauthorisedly sell the aforesaid land and building of the institution against the aims and objects of the institution for their personal gains.

"Therefore, for the management, administration, control and regulating the activities of the institution, it is expedient in the public interest to take-over the management and control in order to achieve the aims and objectives of the institution and to fulfil the wish and will of a yoga guru," it says.

Congress claim that this bill is not in the jurisdiction of the Haryana government as the Society was registered in Delhi and not in Haryana. "If there is a dispute between members of the Society and if anybody has jurisdiction to appoint an administrator, that lies with the Delhi government. The Society is not registered under the Haryana Act," Congress MLA Batra said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh clarified that the bill does not bypass any central government laws; instead, all necessary processes are being followed in compliance with them.

(PTI inputs)