Haryana: Four youngsters die in accident as their car rams into stationary truck in Panchkula The youths were returning from Himachal Pradesh, when they met with the accident on the highway near Pinjore in Panchkula.

In a tragic accident in Haryana’s Panchkula, four youngsters were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Sunday, police said. The youths were returning from Himachal Pradesh, when they met with the accident on the highway near Pinjore in Panchkula.

"Four youths have died in the accident, which occurred on the Panchkula-Shimla National Highway," a police official said. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he added.

Haryana has been witnessing road accidents, with two in the past week. A pickup van and dumper truck collision had left Seven people, including five teachers, injured on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Kadasan village in Ambala City when the dumper hit the pickup van because of which it went out of control and overturned, officials said. Police said a passerby took the injured -- a child, five female teachers and the pickup driver -- to the Cantonment Civil Hospital, police added.

According to police, the dumper truck driver fled from the spot but he was arrested later. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

In another accident, eight students were injured when a private school bus met with an accident and fell into a canal near Noach village in this district on Monday. According to preliminary investigation, the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a steering wheel malfunction.

The driver and a woman attendant were also injured in the accident. With the help of locals, all injured were rescued from the bus and taken to a nearby hospital. The bus was transporting children from the nearby villages to school when the accident took place. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)