Haryana: Five killed after truck overturns on car in Jhajjar district The victims were travelling in a white Maruti Alto that was trapped under the overturned truck. All 5 occupants died on the spot.

Chandigarh:

Five people were killed in a devastating road accident in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Tuesday evening after a fodder laden truck overturned and crushed a moving car on the Jhajjar Rewari Road near the Silani bypass.

The victims were travelling in a white Maruti Alto that was trapped under the overturned truck. All 5 occupants died on the spot. Police said 4 of the deceased were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, while 1 was a resident of Jhajjar. Their identities were later confirmed.

According to the police, the victims were returning from village Oontalodha after completing shuttering work at a house. The car was being driven by Ghanshyam, a resident of village Suhra in Uttar Pradesh, who was dropping the workers near Dabra temple in Jhajjar when the accident occurred. Among the deceased were 2 brothers, Akhilesh and Jaiveer, along with Pintoo and Munna.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of a JCB machine and local passersby. The fodder was removed to retrieve the car and the bodies, which were then sent to the Jhajjar civil hospital for postmortem.

ACP Surender Kumar, who reached the site, confirmed the accident and deaths. He said preliminary information suggests the truck overturned onto the car, though the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the road for a considerable distance, creating traffic jam-like conditions. Police said postmortems will be conducted on Wednesday and further legal proceedings are underway.