Jaguar fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes in Haryana's Panchkula | Video

Haryana: A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today (March 7) in Haryana's Panchkula. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie. The pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident," said the Indian Air Force officials.

"The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district. The pilot ejected safely," SHO, Raipurrani in Panchkula district told media over the phone.

Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadree Kaushik told media that the aircraft crashed in Raipurrani area of Panchkula district. Sources said the aircraft had taken off on a routine training sortie from Ambala.

The IAF in a post on X said the aircraft crashed when it was on a routine training sortie after encountering a system malfunction. "An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the incident", said the post.