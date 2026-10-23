Haryana electricity strike may end soon as government plans to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act

The three-day strike by electricity employees in Haryana could end soon, with state Energy Minister Anil Vij saying the government is ready to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2023, to address the dispute over the proposed privatisation of power distribution in Nuh and Gurugram.

The strike began as employees opposed the decision to hand over power distribution in the two districts to a private company. The protest has disrupted services, with people facing difficulties on the first day of the strike.

Anil Vij says strike could end after 3 pm meeting

Speaking in Panchkula, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said he had held talks with employee leaders and was confident that the strike could end within hours.

"I have nearly resolved the situation. I just spoke with the employee leaders as well, and I've been telling them since day one that a strike is not the way. Come, let's talk. If you suggest any other way, we'll adopt that too," Vij said.

He said the employees had demanded that the government invoke Section 108 to set aside the order concerning the proposed privatisation.

"Yesterday, they demanded that the government invoke Section 108 to dismiss this order, which we can do. I've also spoken with the Chief Minister, and this morning I tweeted that we will invoke Section 108," he said.

Vij added that union leaders had agreed to meet in Panchkula at 3 pm on Friday.

"I'm confident that the strike will end in just a few hours," he said.

What is the dispute over power privatisation in Haryana?

The strike is in protest against the decision to hand over electricity distribution in Nuh and Gurugram to a private company. Employees are opposing the move and have been demanding government intervention.

The government's decision to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2023, could help address the dispute. The outcome of Friday's meeting between the government and union leaders is expected to be crucial in determining whether the strike ends.

For now, electricity employees remain at the centre of the dispute, while the government is seeking a resolution through talks and the proposed legal intervention.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:

Haryana gangster serving life term gets 12-hour custody parole to marry Cambodian partner he met on the run