Haryana Elections Results: JJP's Dushyant Chautala trails behind Congress' Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan

Haryana Election Results: In the 2019 Assembly elections in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was a kingmaker. With JJP's support, the BJP, the single-largest party with 40 seats, managed to form the government in Haryana.

Updated on: October 08, 2024 11:22 IST
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala
Image Source : PTI/FILE JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala was trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to the early trend of counting of votes.

According to the Election Commission of India trends, Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot.

Congress candidate Brijendra Singh was leading by a margin of 1,362 votes from his nearest rival and BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

The early trends also showed that JJP's all candidates were trailing which is a huge setback for the party which was a kingmaker in the Haryana Assembly elections 2019. The JJP had won 10 of the 90 assembly seats in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, emerging as a key player, the BJP 40 and the Congress 31.

The Jannayak Janta Party had formed a pre-poll alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) to target Dalit voters in Haryana but to no avail if trends remained the same. 

Also read: Haryana: 'BJP is leading, but Congress is celebrating because...' reasons Anil Vij

 

