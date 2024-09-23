Kumari Selja reacts to infighting reports in Haryana Congress, says THIS on BJP's claim | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claim of infighting in the grand old party.

Earlier, Union Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had asked Selja, a prominent Dalit face, to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for Haryana assembly elections.

It's election time hence they are doing this otherwise BJP has no soft corner for leaders of Congress, but these things have no meaning, she shredded the rumours.

"Whatever I am today is because of Congress and I have served it all my life. I'll join the campaign in 2-3 days and will form Congress government," the Congress leader added.

For years, the party had no organisation but party workers kept working on the ground, people like me just give speeches but it's party workers who work on the ground and hence they have expectations, she asserted.

"When they (party workers) don't get space, they go to other places in search of it as they have felt certain things but I will say that we are in Congress and we will work for the party. Congress will form the government and we together will return to power," Selja said.

Surjewala says Selja to join Haryana Congress campaign

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Selja would campaign for the party and address a public meeting in Narwana this week.

With Haryana going to polls on October 5, the ruling BJP has been targeting the Congress over the Dalit leader staying away from the poll campaign.

(With agencies inputs)

