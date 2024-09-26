Haryana: Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh, son's assets worth 44 cr attached by ED in bank fraud case

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth more than Rs 44 crore of entities linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son Akshat Singh and some others. The action was taken as part of an investigation in a money laundering case.

Singh, 65, who is the MLA from Mahendragarh, is contesting from his seat in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

The attachment includes 31 flats in Coban Residency, Sector 99A of Gurugram and 2.25 acre land in Harsaru village of Gurugram in Haryana of "entities belonging" to Rao Dan Singh and his son Akshat Singh, the ED said in a statement on Thursday.

Flats and land parcels located in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) belonging to entities linked with Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group have been also attached.

Bank loan fraud of Rs 1,392 crore

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against a company named Allied Strips Limited for committing an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 1,392 crore, it added.

The agency claimed entities linked to Singh received Rs 19 crore from the funds "diverted" from this alleged bank loan fraud.

"Rao Dan Singh and his family members are yet to join the investigation," the ED said.

(With PTI inputs)

