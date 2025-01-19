Haryana: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother, uncle killed in road accident

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the family of India’s star shooter Manu Bhaker has been struck by tragedy. Just two days after receiving the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from the President of India, Manu’s maternal uncle and grandmother lost their lives in a fatal road accident.

The accident took place on the Mahendergarh Bypass Road when Manu Bhaker’s uncle, Yudhveer Singh, and grandmother, Savitri Devi, were travelling on a scooter. According to reports, the scooter was struck by a speeding Brezza car coming from the wrong side. The collision was so violent that both victims were thrown to the ground and died instantly.

Yudhveer Singh, who worked as a driver with the state roadways, was on his way to work when the tragic incident occurred. His mother, Savitri Devi, had accompanied him to visit her younger son in Loharu Chowk. As the duo reached the Kalyana Mod area, they were hit by the Brezza, which was speeding and coming from the wrong side of the road. The car driver lost control and crashed into the scooter, causing a fatal collision. The car itself overturned on the roadside.

Immediately after the accident, the driver of the Brezza fled the scene. Local police arrived promptly at the spot and recovered the bodies of the victims, which were then sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver responsible for the crash.

The tragedy has shocked the local community, and condolences have been pouring in for Manu Bhaker and her family. The loss comes at a particularly difficult time for the young athlete, who was celebrating her national recognition just days ago.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, with efforts underway to track down the hit-and-run driver.