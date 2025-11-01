Haryana Day 2025: From battling female infanticide to boosting girl child empowerment, a journey of change Haryana has a rich cultural and linguistic history. However, an issue that the state dealt with in its initial years was female infanticide, and Haryana was often criticised for its failure to handle this issue. This ultimately resulted in lowering the female sex ratio at birth (SRB) in Haryana.

Haryana Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to commemorate the day when the state was carved out from Punjab in 1966 after the Parliament enacted the Punjab Reorganistion Act, 1966. A state that is known for agricultural background, Haryana borders Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, and has six administrative divisions, 22 districts and 32 special economic zones (SEZs). Though, most of the SEZs are mostly located in the national capital region (NCR).

Haryana has a rich cultural and linguistic history. However, an issue that the state dealt with in its initial years was female infanticide, and Haryana was often criticised for its failure to handle this issue. This ultimately resulted in lowering the female sex ratio at birth (SRB) in Haryana. According to a data, the sex ratio in Haryana in 1966 was 877 for each 1,000 male.

What is the current sex ratio in Haryana?

Currently, the sex ratio in Haryana in 2024 was 910 for each 1,000 male, which is below national average of 940. This was lowest since 2016 when the sex ratio was 900. In 2023, this number was 916, while it was 917 and 914 in 2022 and 2021, respectively. In 2020 and 2019, it was 922 and 923, respectively. In 2017 and 2018, the female sex ratio remained at 914 for each 1,000 male, according to a data.

How Haryana is tackling with this challenge?

Over the years, Haryana has faced a lot of criticism as remains the state with the worst sex ratio in India. To deal with this issue, the state taken multiple steps, involving stringent law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and financial incentives.

1. Strict enforcement of laws

The Haryana government has strictly enforced the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act that bans prenatal sex determination. Apart from this, it has also conducted numerous raids on illegal ultrasound centers, which are involved in the illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits, arresting many.

2. Public awareness campaigns

The Haryana government is also trying to create awareness among the people through many campaigns. One such campaign has been the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, to bring a behavioural change among people.

The state is also promoting a lot about its women athletes such as Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters, who have broken the barriers and won many national and international laurels, which has ultimately challenged the patriarchal mindset of the people in Haryana.

3. Financial incentives

Haryana is also providing financial incentives to raise awareness about the importance of girls education and dealing with the sex ratio issue. One such incentive is the 'Aapki Beti Hamari Beti' scheme under which the state government provides a one-time grant of Rs 21,000, invested with the LIC, for the first girl child in Scheduled Caste (SC) or Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and for the second girl child in all other families, with the goal of ensuring her financial security until she turns 18.

Focus is also being made on other schemes, including the national Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana under which the parents can open an account for a girl child up to the age of 10, with a minimum deposit of Rs 250, at post offices and authorised banks.

Haryana's future

These above-mentioned schemes have helped Haryana a lot in dealing with female infanticide and low female sex ratio. However, the state still needs to cover a long journey as the sex ratio still stands lower than the average plan. Besides, the state also needs to take a lot of steps to increase the literacy rate among the females, which currently stands at 65.94 per cent.