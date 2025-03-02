Haryana Congress worker's murder: Himani Narwal's mother speaks on possible motive behind her killing Himani Narwal was a known face in the Haryana Congress as she had accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and was close to Asha Hooda, the wife of Deepender Hooda. Her killing has triggered a political slugfest in Haryana.

Congress worker Himani Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak on Friday. Congress later informed that the deceased was the party worker who had accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She as also close to Haryana Congress chief Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda.

Elections and party took my daughter's life: Himani's mother

Amid the political slugfest over the incident, the deceased's mother, Savita, said that elections and party took her daughter's life. She said that Himani was disillusioned with the party. Savita said, "The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well...On February 28, she was at home."

She also said that Himani's stature was rising, adding, "she was going with Rahul Gandhi, she was close to the Hooda family, this is why people were having problems, they were jealous."

Asha Hooda was close to Himani, didn't receive my call: Savita

She said that she got a call from the police station (about the incident). Savita also alleged that Congress leader Asha Hooda, Deepender Hooda's wife, didn't receive her call after Himani died. She said that Hinmani was disappointed with the party and wanted to do some job and not work for the party.

Himani's mother said, "My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (Bhupinder Singh Hooda's wife). I will not perform her last rites until she gets justice...Yes there was (family dispute), we lived in a bit of fear. I took my son from here to the BSF camp...My elder son was killed in 2011, and we never got justice. So, I took him (second son) to the BSF camp to save his life...After the election, she was a bit disappointed with the party. She said she wanted a job and did not want to work much for the party...She was associated with the Congress for the last 10 years. She had even agreed to get married. She had agreed to get married. LLB...I called Asha Hooda in the morning, but my call was not received."

