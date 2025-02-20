Haryana Congress expels seven leaders for six years over 'anti-party' activities The leaders have been expelled for six years with immediate effect ahead of civic polls slated for next month.

The Haryana Congress on Thursday took strict action against seven of its leaders, expelling them for six years with immediate effect due to their involvement in 'anti-party' activities. This move comes ahead of the civic polls scheduled for next month, as per an official order issued by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

"Consequent upon the receipt of reports through means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process MC Elections-2025, the following persons are expelled from the party for six years with immediate effect," the order said.

Leaders who were expelled

Those expelled include former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Karnal, Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana, party leaders from Yamunanagar, Pradeep Chaudhary and Madhu Chaudhary, senior leader from Hisar, Ram Niwas Rara, party leader from Gurugram, Harvinder, and PCC delegate, Gurugram, Ram Kishan Sain.

The order was issued after consulting BK Hariprasad, who is in charge of party affairs in Haryana.

Rara and Singh had recently joined the ruling BJP. Rara had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly polls while Singh was defeated by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal assembly seat in the 2019 assembly elections. He lost to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the May 2024 assembly by-election in the seat.

Khattar is currently a Union minister while Saini, who had won the Karnal assembly seat in the by-election in May last year, fought the October 2024 assembly polls from Ladwa in Kurukshetra and won.

Municipal corporations elections

The Haryana State Election Commission recently announced that general elections for seven municipal corporations, four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees will take place on March 2, while polling for the Panipat municipal corporation is scheduled for March 9.

Voting for municipal corporations in Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamunanagar will be held on March 2.

Congress is contesting municipal corporation wards and municipal council president elections on its party symbol, directly challenging the ruling BJP. Having been out of power in Haryana for over a decade and failing to reclaim the state in the October assembly polls, Congress is aiming to revive its electoral prospects through these civic elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Haryana: 8 students injured as school bus falls into canal in Kaithal

Also Read: Two students of Ashoka University found dead on campus in Haryana