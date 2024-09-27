Haryana Congress expels 13 leaders for anti-party activities ahead of assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image showing Congress party flags.

The Haryana unit of Congress has expelled thirteen leaders for six years due to their participation in "anti-party activities" by choosing to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official nominees for the upcoming assembly polls. The decision, effective immediately, aims to curb indiscipline within the party as it prepares for the elections on October 5.

The expelled members include notable figures such as Naresh Dhande from Guhla SC, Pardeep Gill from Jind, Sajjan Singh Dhull from Pundri, and Vijay Jain from Panipat Rural, among others. The order was issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan, highlighting the party's resolve to maintain unity and discipline ahead of the elections.

Despite initial unrest among party leaders regarding ticket allocations, the Congress had managed to address the concerns of most members. However, the decision to contest independently has led to a significant backlash, resulting in the expulsion of these thirteen leaders. The move underscores the challenges the party faces as it navigates candidate selection and party loyalty.

In a related context, several prominent leaders have recently withdrawn their nominations to support the Congress's official candidates. Senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh withdrew from the Nalwa seat, and Ram Kishen 'Fauji' stepped back from contesting in the Bawani Khera segment. Additionally, former MLA Jasbir Malaur has chosen to withdraw from the contest against the party’s nominee, former minister Nirmal Singh.

Despite efforts to maintain party cohesion, tensions remain as Chitra Sarwara, the daughter of Nirmal Singh, continues her campaign as a Congress rebel from the Ambala Cantt seat, prompting further action from the party leadership.

As the elections approach, the Haryana Congress is keen to present a united front, with the expulsion of the thirteen leaders serving as a clear message about the party’s commitment to discipline and strategic focus in the electoral battle.

