Monday, September 30, 2024
     
  Haryana Congress expels 10 leaders for 6 years for anti-party activities ahead of assembly elections

Earlier on September 27, the Congress party expelled 13 other leaders for six years in Haryana. The decision aimed to curb indiscipline within the party as it braces for the elections on October 5.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 11:19 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Congress Party on Sunday evening expelled 10 leaders in the Haryana state unit for six years for being involved in anti-party activities ahead of the assembly elections. The development comes two days after 13 other leaders were expelled for the same period and for the same reason.  

In their release, the All India Congress Committee said that the leaders were expelled for six years due to anti-party activities after the approval of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Expelled leaders

The following leaders of the Haryana state unit have been expelled by the Congress party:

  1. Chitra Sarwara
  2. Satvinder Rana
  3. Kapoor Singh Narwal,
  4. Virender Ghoghrian
  5. Somveer Ghasola
  6. Hands Kosliya
  7. Ajit Guliya
  8. Sharda Rathore
  9. Lalit Nagar
  10. Satveer Bhana

Earlier on September 27, 13 leaders of the Haryana Congress were expelled by the party due to their participation in "anti-party activities" by choosing to contest as independent candidates against the party’s official nominees for the upcoming assembly polls.

The expelled members include notable figures such as Naresh Dhande from Guhla SC, Pardeep Gill from Jind, Sajjan Singh Dhull from Pundri, and Vijay Jain from Panipat Rural, among others. The order was issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan, highlighting the party's resolve to maintain unity and discipline ahead of the elections.

