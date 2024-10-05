Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini highlights BJP's achievements in Kurukshetra, exerts people's support

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

As Haryana embarks on its assembly elections today, Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Ladwa constituency, Nayab Singh Saini, expressed optimism about his party's prospects. Speaking to reporters, Saini remarked, "We are getting a lot of love; the lotus is blooming in the entire state, and Ladwa is no exception."

Saini took the opportunity to critique the opposition, particularly the Congress party, claiming they practised politics of nepotism and discrimination. "Hooda sahab used to look only at a particular class and region. In our government, we have worked for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, ensuring inclusivity and progress for everyone," he asserted.

He emphasised the extensive work his administration has accomplished over the past decade, stating, "The amount of work we have done in the last 10 years, even seven generations of Congress will not be able to do that much work."

With polling stations buzzing with activity, voters are heading to the ballot boxes to make their voices heard. Authorities are encouraging participation, underscoring the importance of democratic engagement in shaping the future of Haryana.

As the election day unfolds, Saini's remarks reflect the BJP's strategy to consolidate support and showcase its achievements, aiming to secure another term in government amidst a competitive electoral atmosphere.