Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attacks Congress over farmers' issues, poses four questions

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Congress over the farmers' issues on Wednesday. Saini accused Congress of consistently betraying the farming community and raised several pointed questions aimed at Congress leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi. He emphasised that the BJP has done far more for farmers in Haryana and across India than the Congress ever did during its long rule.

Congress cheated farmers

The Chief Minister said that the Congress party has always cheated the farmers. "If there is one party in the country that loots farmers, then it is Congress. The farmers of Haryana are witness to the looting of even the land of the farmers by Congress. I challenge the Congress party and the father-son duo, who pretend to be farmer-friendly when elections come, to answer these questions," he said.

Saini poses four questions

The BJP has made Haryana the first state in the country to give MSP on all 24 crops. Congress should tell whether it has ever given MSP on all crops anywhere in its sixty-seventy years of rule. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started giving Rs 6,000 annually to the farmers. Hooda and Rahul Gandhi should answer whether they have ever given regular annual amounts to the farmers in the seventy years of history. The BJP government has compensated the farmers of Haryana for the loss. Hooda should answer why he was not ashamed of giving cheques of Rs 2 each to the farmers in the name of compensation. In the 10 years of BJP rule, no one was allowed to cast an evil eye on even an inch of the farmer's land. Hooda should tell how he looks at the farmers after snatching their land and giving it to his son-in-law.

CM Saini said that every farmer in Haryana knows the face and character of Congress and its CLU gang. "Even if Rahul Gandhi and Hooda apologise to the farmers repeatedly, they would not be forgiven for their past actions against farmers. BJP is both the hope and trust of the farmers in Haryana," he added.

