Haryana CM directs officials to stop sewage discharge into Yamuna, boost flood control measures Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed district administrations to ensure no untreated sewage water is discharged into the Yamuna river.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to keeping the Yamuna river clean, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed district administrations to ensure that no untreated sewage water is discharged into the river. Chairing a meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board on Saturday, Saini said, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure the cleanliness of the Yamuna.” He instructed the deputy commissioners of Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts to expedite the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent the flow of polluted water into the river.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also asked officials to review the functioning of six STPs at Masani Barrage in Rewari and ensure their proper maintenance. In view of the upcoming monsoon season, Saini emphasised preventive measures to mitigate flooding and waterlogging. He directed all deputy commissioners to carry out desilting of drains and canals in their respective areas and take concrete steps to avoid water accumulation in urban and rural areas.

Highlighting the need for long-term infrastructure development, he said the Flood Control Board should focus on constructing robust structures in cities and villages to prevent the ingress of floodwater into homes and fields. Saini also called for an inspection of the existing stone studs built for flood control. “Non-functional studs must be identified and repaired on priority,” he said.

Additionally, the chief minister directed the desilting of all major canals across the state and the repair of older canal infrastructure. The board considered and approved 352 schemes worth ₹657.99 crore aimed at strengthening flood control mechanisms in the state.