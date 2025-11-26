Haryana: 16-year-old boy dies as basketball pole falls on him, CCTV captures shocking moment | Video A basketball player practicing at the sports ground in Haryana's Rohtak died after a pole fell on him. The accident was captured on CCTV.

Rohtak:

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in a tragic accident on a basketball court in Haryana's Rohtak after the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on his chest during practice. The tragic incident on Tuesday, which was captured on CCTV, claimed the life of 16-year-old Hardik.

CCTV captures shocking moment

According to reports, Hardik was practicing on the village basketball court around 10 am and was alone at the time of the incident. The CCTV footage shows the 16-year-old jumping to grab the basketball hoop, but the pole collapsed the moment he tried to hang from it, falling on top of him. Other players present at the sports complex in Lakhan Majra village rushed Hardik to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, local SHO Samarjeet Singh said.

Officials said the circumstances leading to the collapse of the iron pole, including the condition of the equipment, are being probed.

Asked for his comment on the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters on Wednesday that he will first gather all the details pertaining to the matter.

Hardik had won medals in several national events

Hardik, a promising young basketball player, had earned several accolades, including a silver medal at the 47th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship in Kangra, a bronze at the 49th Sub-Junior Nationals in Hyderabad, and another bronze at the 39th Youth National Basketball Championship in Puducherry. His sudden and tragic death has left his family devastated.

This incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in Bahadurgarh, where a basketball pole collapsed at the Hoshiar Singh Sports Stadium on Sunday, crushing a 15-year-old boy named Aman. He had arrived for practice around 3:30 pm when the pole fell on him. Aman, too, was rushed to Rohtak PGI but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

