Haryana BJP to hold high-level meeting today on Speaker, Dy Speaker elections, THESE are front runners

In the latest development, Haryana BJP is set to hold a meeting of party MLAs to decide on the names of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the assembly on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence. This meeting marks the second all-MLAs meeting after the formation of the government.

According to sources, the name of Harvinder Kalyan, MLA from Gharaunda, is running for the Speaker. Meanwhile, MLA Krishna Lal Middha from Jind is running for the post of Deputy Speaker.

Moolchand Sharma also a front-runner

Sources said that three-time MLA Harvinder Kalyan is almost certain to become the Assembly Speaker. However, the names of some other senior MLAs including three-time MLA Moolchand Sharma from Ballabgarh are also being considered. Moolchand Sharma, who was a minister during the tenure of Manohar Lal Khattar and Naib Saini, has been excluded from the cabinet this time.

Kishan Lal Middha likely to be Dy Speaker

Three-time MLA from Jind Krishna Lal Midha is seen as the front-runner for the post of Deputy Speaker. However, the names of Ram Kumar Gautam (Safidon) and Vinod Bhayana (three-time MLA from Hansi) are also in the line. Sources said that the name of a first-time MLA may also be forwarded for the post of party vice-president.

22 BJP MLAs elected for first time

Of 48 total BJP MLAs in the 90-member House, 22 have become MLAs for the first time. Only three - Aarti Rao, Shruti Chaudhary and Gaurav Gautam - have been made ministers. In the recently concluded elections, the BJP created history by winning the elections for the third time in a row. Congress got only 37 seats. INLD has to settle for two seats. JJP did not get a single seat. Three independent MLAs have been elected.

(With agencies' inputs)